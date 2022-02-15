Smoke from air handler forces brief evacuation of state Capitol

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers doubled down on his call to use a chunk of the state's projected $3.8 billion budget surplus to send a rebate of $150 to each Wisconsinite and pump more money into education. GOP lawmakers have already rejected the $1.7 billion plan, dismissing it as an election-year gimmick. But Evers in his annual State of the State address announced he will sign an executive order tomorrow calling a special session in an attempt to cajole lawmakers into approving it. Republicans have indicated they want to use the state's projected surplus for a tax package next session, when they hope to be working with a GOP governor. But Evers urged lawmakers to act now, saying allowing the money to sit in Madison won't help Wisconsinites who need help buying groceries or gas and paying for child care and necessities. "Indifference in this building is getting expensive, folks," Evers was to say in the Assembly chamber of the Capitol, according to his prepared remarks. "And let me be frank: the people who will bear the burden of inaction are almost certainly not the people sitting in this chamber tonight."

