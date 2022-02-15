ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moroccan Central Bank sees return to sluggish growth

RABAT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Morocco’s slow medium-term economic growth prospects are not enough to improve the living conditions of citizens, Central Bank governor Abdellatif Jouahri said on Tuesday.

Morocco’s economy rebounded by 7.2% in 2021 after it contracted by 6.3% in 2020 under the impact of the pandemic, according to official figures. Yet the economy is seen returning to sluggish growth averaging 3.5% in the upcoming year “depending on climate conditions,” Jouahri told Moroccan lawmakers behind closed doors in a presentation obtained by Reuters.

The Moroccan government has adopted a 2022 budget based on a 3.2% growth forecast and a 6.1% fiscal deficit, assuming an average crop harvest. The opposition last week asked for a review of the budget, citing the worst drought that Morocco has faced for 30 years.

Jouahri also mentioned the low impact of pubic investment on job creation and the obstacles facing small and medium sized businesses in accessing bank funding.

Unemployment edged up to 12.3% in 2021 from 11.9% a year earlier, according to the planning agency.

Jouahri called for more support for export-oriented businesses and for curbing social inequalities and ensuring inclusive growth.

He stressed the need to act on corruption, improving accountability and governance. He called for reforms of the taxation system and retirement funds to be speeded up as the country implements a development model aiming to double economic output per capita by 2035. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Peter Graff)

