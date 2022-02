COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio won’t hold any executions in 2022 as Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday issued reprieves for three death-row inmates set to be put to death this year. DeWine postponed execution dates for convicted murderers Percy Hutton, Douglas Coley, and Cedric Carter until 2025. The announcement means that 2022 will be the fourth year in a row Ohio has not held any executions at the state’s death chamber in Lucasville.

