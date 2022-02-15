Action! Met Gala exhibit will highlight 8 top film directors

USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative released its annual “Inclusion in the Director’s Chair” which analyzes 1,500 top films from 2007 to 2021 for gender and race/ethnicity representation.
Overall, there have been significant gains for women and people of color directors but improvement is still needed, the study says.
Notably, the percentage of women directors of top=grossing movies reached 15% in 2020, an all-time high. They include Nia DaCosta, Olivia Wilde, Sanaa Hamri, Ava DuVernay, Cathy Yan, Patty Jenkins, Patricia Riggen, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Lilly and Lana Wachowski, Catherine Hardwicke, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Loveleen Tandan, among others.
The percentage of directors from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups helming...
Comments / 0