After a rocky few years due to the pandemic causing complications with production, Shudder's Creepshow is officially moving forward with a Season 4 on the streaming service, with creator Greg Nicotero helping develop even more tales of terror that aim to capture the spirit of the original 1982 film from director George A. Romero and writer Stephen King, per Deadline. With it still being relatively early in the year, we wouldn't be surprised if that project is able to return in time for this Halloween, though an official release date for the upcoming season has yet to be confirmed. The first three seasons of the series, as well as multiple Creepshow specials, are now streaming on Shudder.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO