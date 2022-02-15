Gustavus Adolphus College Announces 2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List

WORCESTER, Mass. – Louis Fiacco of Temecula was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall 2021 dean’s list. A member of the Class of 2022, Fiacco is studying computer science. Fiacco was among more than 1,375 students named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Massachusetts, is among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its f.

