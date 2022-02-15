ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gustavus Adolphus College Announces 2021 Fall Semester Dean’s List

The Suburban Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A)...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Aka Earns Dean’s List at Canisius College Fall 2021

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Anne-Danielle Aka of Framingham is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List. Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.
BUFFALO, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Chin Makes Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the University’s Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
WORCESTER, MA
Lancaster Online

Shippensburg University Fall 2021 Dean's List

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shippensburg University. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Ashley Fidler. Denver — Cassidy Reel. Elizabethtown — Scott Bucher, Sierra Miller, Lily Oltmans. Ephrata — Bryce Musser, Sophia Stauffer....
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Valley News

Louis Fiacco named to College of the Holy Cross’ fall 2021 dean’s list

WORCESTER, Mass. – Louis Fiacco of Temecula was named to the College of the Holy Cross fall 2021 dean’s list. A member of the Class of 2022, Fiacco is studying computer science. Fiacco was among more than 1,375 students named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Massachusetts, is among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its f.
WORCESTER, MA
Bangor Daily News

Fergusson named to Champlain College dean’s list

BURLINGTON, Vermont — Anna Fergusson of Orono has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Fergusson is currently enrolled as a communication major.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
Fremont Tribune

Southeast Community College dean's list

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its dean’s list for the term recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses. To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
BEATRICE, NE
Ledger Independent

Miami University Announces Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. The include:. Josh Coleman of Maysville, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Premedical Studies. Ian Collins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy