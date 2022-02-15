Ukraine is hit by huge cyber attack targeting the ministry of defence and several banks in suspected Russian ‘hybrid war’ hours after Putin announced ‘withdrawal’
Russia has started a 'hybrid war', it was feared tonight, as several key Ukrainian websites, including banks, government departments and the ministry of defence, were hit by a massive cyber attack.
Ukraine has been under constant attack from Russian and Kremlin-backed hackers since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Cyber espionage, damage to databases and servers, disruption to power and communications and disinformation are all now routine weapons in the Russian armoury.
Tonight, several major Ukrainian banks, including PrivatBank, Oschad and the State Savings Bank of Ukraine, experienced issues with transactions and mobile apps, along with other outages at the Ministry of defence and armed services websites.
Ukrainian media reported that customers were finding that their banking apps were not working and people could not pay for goods with cards.
A statement from the ministry of defence in Kyiv, released on Facebook, said they had suffered a probable DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack - a malicious attempt to disrupt a server or network by overwhelming the target with a flood of internet traffic.
The statement added: 'Scheduled technical work is currently underway on the restoration of the regular functioning of the web portal of the ministry.'
The government agency defending Ukraine against cyber wars, the Centre for Strategic Innovation and Information Security, tried to calm fears.
In a statement on its Facebook page it said: 'ATTENTION: THERE IS NO THREAT FOR PRIVATBANK'S DEPOSITORS 'FUNDS.
'For the last few hours, Privatbank has been under a massive DDoS attack. Privat24 users report problems with payments and the application in general. Some users do not manage to log in to Privat24 at all, others do not display the balance and recent transactions.
'Privat assures that there is no threat to depositors' funds. The cyberattack concerns only the Privat24 application. The rest of the financial transactions are performed normally.
'Oschadbank also has failures, and Internet banking is down.
'The websites of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also attacked. It is possible that the aggressor resorted to the tactics of petty mischief, because by and large his aggressive plans do not work.'
With Russia massing more than 130,000 troops on the Ukraine border and western powers expecting a full-blown invasion, the Kyiv government and independent experts have always expected hostile cyber activity to increase in an effort to destabilise the country before or during any attack.
The news came after a day of mixed messages from the Kremlin with claims that their forces on the borders of Ukraine were being withdrawn after 'military exercises' were met with scepticism by NATO and western observers who said they had seen no signs of de-escalation.
Russia's apparent withdrawal is being treated with extreme scepticism in the West, where intelligence agencies suspect is could be part of a ruse to launch a smaller military operation in the regions of Eastern Ukraine where Russian separatists are fighting.
Putin also insisted that the fate of two breakaway Ukrainian regions - where Moscow-backed rebels are fighting the government - should form part of talks because 'genocide' is underway there. And he again accused the West of ignoring his demand that Ukraine is banned from NATO, underlining how far apart the two sides still are.
He said: 'Of course we don't want it [war]," Mr Putin said after his discussions with Mr Scholz in Moscow, according to one translation.
'This is exactly why we put forward the proposal to start the negotiation process where the result should be an agreement of ensuring equal security of everyone, including our country.
'Unfortunately there was no constructive response to this proposal.
'Nevertheless we come from a position that even in the documents that were forwarded to us from NATO and Washington there are elements that can be discussed.'
Hours before he spoke, Moscow announced that some troops and tanks stationed near Ukraine are being returned to their home bases - a move that was welcomed with cautious optimism by Western leaders who said it sends the right signal, but doesn't change the fact that Russia could still invade at short notice.
Boris Johnson accused Putin of sending 'mixed messages': Calling for negotiations on one hand while building field hospitals on the frontlines, a move he said 'can only be construed as preparations for an invasion.'
Jens Stoltenburg, NATO chief, said he has seen no evidence that Russia is drawing down its forces but that signals coming from the Kremlin give room for 'cautious optimism'.
Ukrainian defence minister Dmytro Kuleba credited Western efforts to avert war as the reason for Moscow's change of stance, but added: 'Don't believe what you hear, believe what you see. When we see a [Russian] withdrawal, we will believe [it.]'
In a sign of Moscow's likely demands during talks with the West, lawmakers in Russia's rubber-stamp parliament today voted on a resolution to officially recognise the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent republics.
The resolution calls on Putin to recognise the self-appointed governments in Donetsk and Luhansk - two regions that immediately border Russian and have large Russian-speaking minorities - as legitimate and to help with their security.
Should Putin sign off on the resolution, it would pave the way for over movement of Russian troops and military hardware into the regions.
The Kremlin has previously suggested it would not sign such a document, but the threat of doing so could provide useful leverage in negotiations.
Preparations for talks were laid weeks ago, when Russia sent a list of security demands to NATO and the US - including that Ukraine be banned from the alliance and all its forces withdrawn from ex-Soviet states.
Those demands have been dismissed, but both NATO and the US sent written responses back laying out other areas where they were willing to talk - such as expired Cold War arms treaties, transparency around missile placements in Europe, information sharing around military drills, and other measures.
