La Crosse, WI

Therapy dog joins Lincoln Middle School staff

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A new four-legged staff member is helping students at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse.

Gus the maltipoo rescue dog is certified for therapy.

He comes to school once a week with Linda Watson, the school’s librarian.

Having a therapy dog is about more than just fun.

“Dogs and various animals can help reduce stress for individuals, lower heart rate, anxiety. For a lot of people just petting and being by the calm presence of an animal can help with their mental health. Even with healing for physical health,” said Linda Watson, Lincoln Middle School librarian.

Gus’ scheduled time at the school may be expanded as he and the school adapt to the new staff member.

