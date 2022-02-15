ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch McConnell tears into 'rich celebrities' have a 'grand time' maskless at the Super Bowl while Democrats force first graders to cover their faces in class

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night delivered a scathing rebuke of Democratic COVID-19 health policies that he says have allowed 'rich celebrities' to have a 'big maskless party' on Super Bowl Sunday while kids are still forced to don masks for school.

The Kentucky lawmaker also tore into Democrat-led states that have recently rolled back mask mandates despite pushing them earlier this month, claiming the 'only science that's changed in the last two weeks is the political science.'

He accused the left-wing officials of putting kids and families' interests behind those of ultra-wealthy elites after New Jersey, New York, California, Connecticut, Oregon and Delaware all announced rollbacks of their mask mandates last week.

McConnell took issue with New York and California's governors in particular lifting mask rules for public spaces -- but not public schools.

'While Democratic leaders are stampeding to finally follow the science and end burdensome mandates on adults, in many places America's children are still being left behind,' McConnell said.

'States like New York and California are rolling back restrictions on adults but have yet to provide any end date or off-ramp for mask mandates in K-12 schools. This is completely backward.'

He said the 'double standard' was on full display over the weekend, when glamorous celebrities and well-to-do football fans who could afford a Super Bowl seat watched the Rams and Bengals face-off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Kentucky Republican delivered a sharp rebuke of Democrats' COVID health policies on the Senate floor Monday night

There was barely a mask seen among the myriad of photos from the crowded event.

But the next day, McConnell pointed out, school-age children would put on face coverings to sit inside of classrooms with their peers.

California is keeping its indoor mask mandate for schools at least until February 28, state health officials announced the day after the Super Bowl. However they also signaled there's a strong chance it would be dropped in March.

'Americans who watched the Super Bowl saw rich celebrities having a grand time with hardly a mask in sight,' McConnell said.

'But under Democrats' policies, first graders who watched that big maskless party last night had to wake up this morning and cover their own faces in order to go to school.'

COVID cases in California have dropped 65 percent over the past few weeks. Nationwide, cases are down 43 percent over the past week.

Roughly 34,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the US on Monday, a steep drop from the 434,000 infections reported in just one day last month on January 15. Nationwide 406 virus-linked deaths were reported, as the country grapples with the tail-end of an Omicron variant-fueled coronavirus wave.

The most recent mutation caused logistical chaos with its rapid spread but has led to less hospitalizations and deaths than the comparably more severe Delta strain.

It's that data that McConnell accused Democrats of suddenly working with now, after a slew of recent polls reflect the American public growing weary with pandemic restrictions as the midterm elections loom.

He said Americans witnessed celebrities holding a 'big maskless party' on Super Bowl Sunday
Celebrities and football fans were pictured having a 'grand time' at the event with hardly a mask in sight, McConnell observed

He also pointed out that children are hospitalized with COVID at a lower rate than adults.

'The only data that's changed in the last two weeks is Democrats' polling data,' McConnell said.

The Republican senator concluded his searing speech by claiming Democrats allowed politics and special interest to 'profoundly disrupt' kids' lives and holding up the GOP as the 'party of parents.'

'For two years now the Democratic party has allowed some of the most powerful special interests in our country to profoundly, profoundly disrupt children's lives. The political left has put kids last. That's simply not acceptable,' he said.

'American families deserve normalcy. They deserve it right now, and this side of the aisle, the party of parents, has their back.'

The Biden administration has been under increased pressure to update federal COVID-19 guidelines as the Democratic president's allies continue to forge ahead with dropping restrictions in blue states that have seen some of the strictest public health mandates of the pandemic.

The number of new COVID infections per day plunged dramatically over the last month
The White House has defended its relatively slow response, punting the matter to top health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among others.

Last week reports indicated that President Joe Biden is now seeking public health data on how to move forward into the next phase of the pandemic, one which more resembles normal life while still being prepared for a potential future variant.

But the CDC has so far been hesitant the revise guidance. The agency still recommends that all children mask in schools, and still imposes mask mandates on planes and trains.

'Our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high. So, as we work toward that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet,' CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House Covid team press conference on Wednesday.

'We owe it to our children to make sure that they can safely stay in school. Right now, that includes masking. We've seen outbreaks that have occurred in communities where students were not masked in schools and had to close.'

