ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Assembly Member Burgos, Sen. Cleare introduce legislation in response to Twin Parks fire tragedy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqy3r_0eFBoxuQ00

Almost a month after a malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire at Twin Parks, elected officials introduced the Safe Space Heater Safety Act today.

Assembly Member Kenny Burgos and Sen. Cordell Cleare say the legislation would require all space heaters sold in New York state to comply with the highest possible fire safety standards by containing a thermostat, having an automatic shutoff, and certification by an approved body. The bill would ensure that no space heater is sold without these requirements.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Vandalized BLM sign in Greenburgh is replaced with 2 new ones

Two new Black Lives Matter signs installed at Mayfair Way and Knollwood Road are being described as a celebration for Greenburgh and its ongoing fight against racial bias. Councilman Ken Jones says, "The purpose of all of this is to discuss racism in the U.S. and in our communities. Unless we discuss [it], we're never going to get beyond it."
GREENBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Space Heater#Safe Space#Fire Safety#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 12

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the...
IMMIGRATION
News 12

News 12

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy