5 injured in wreck on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Five people were injured in a wreck that happened at the corner of Daniel Payne Drive and Cherry Avenue in Birmingham Tuesday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the wreck happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles. Five people were injured, but in stable condition, and were taken to different hospitals.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

