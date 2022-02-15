5 injured in wreck on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Five people were injured in a wreck that happened at the corner of Daniel Payne Drive and Cherry Avenue in Birmingham Tuesday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the wreck happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles. Five people were injured, but in stable condition, and were taken to different hospitals.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

