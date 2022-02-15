ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Are Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Still Together? Details About Their Relationship and Where They Stand Today

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLe9D_0eFBojnU00
Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

For seven years, Hoda Kotb shared details about her relationship with Joel Schiffman with viewers on Today. The pair adopted two children together during their romance, daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. On January 31, 2022, the television personality dropped a bombshell on air that the pair had shockingly split.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year … on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” she told viewers at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNBuW_0eFBojnU00
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The couple first met in 2013 at an event in New York City that Hoda was speaking at. They went public with their relationship after two years of dating in 2015. In 2016, the New York Times best-selling author and the financier moved in together. Their eldest daughter, Haley, arrived in February 2017. They welcomed their second daughter, Hope, in April 2019. That November, Joel popped the question.

“Joel got down on his knee and he looked up at me and we were both crying,” the television personality told People in November 2019. “He had tears coming down and he could barely get it out. He said, ‘Will you be my wife?’”

Their wedding was initially supposed to take place in November 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oklahoma native later told People in October 2020 that their plans for a destination wedding were off the table, and they instead hoped to plan something for the summer of 2021.

While the wedding date came and went, Hoda shared during a July 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she hoped to expand their family. The Daytime Emmy Award winner admitted that she was shocked to find the process to adopt a third child to be “slow” amid the pandemic. A source told Closer exclusively in January 2022 that the couple “tried adopting a third, but some are saying that two, let alone three young children, is something Joel struggled with.”

Despite their split, Hoda and Joel are dedicated to coparenting their two kids. The NBC star shared a sweet video on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day at home with the girls two weeks after announcing the split.

“They’re both at an age where they don’t feel the pressure to stay together just because they have young children and got engaged. They didn’t overcomplicate things, they told the girls that daddy was going to live in his own house,” the insider added. “Feelings change, life takes different paths, and they’re both OK with that. What they had was special and they look forward to raising their girls. There’s not a lot of drama behind this breakup.”

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Calls out Hoda Kotb's Breakup After Ben Affleck Questions

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to call out her famous interviewers! The actress stopped by the TODAY Show to promote her new romantic comedy Marry Me on Thursday proved that she can dish It out with the best of them. In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who agrees to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) after suffering from a high-profile breakup. According to Lopez, making the film was "very meta" in the wake of rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Hello Magazine

Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish home where she will co-parent her kids with ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb announced the sad news that she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have parted ways after eight years together on Monday morning. The Today star revealed that after "really meaningful conversations", the former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple". Hoda and Joel share two daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Joel Schiffman
Closer Weekly

‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager’s 3 Kids Are So Adorable! See the Best Photos of Mila, Poppy and Hal

There is nothing that mom of three Jenna Bush Hager can’t do! After growing up in the spotlight, the former school teacher became one of the most famous faces on television, hosting Today alongside Hoda Kotb. Through the fame, she has remained dedicated to raising her kids, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, Poppy Louise Hager and Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, with her husband, Henry Hager.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Wave goodbye to Hoda Kobt's $250K engagement ring as split with Joel confirmed

After a nine-year relationship, journalist and Today show host Hoda Kobt and Joel Schiffman have publically ended their engagement – as well as their relationship. Fans had suspicions something was up after noticing the star wasn’t wearing her $250,000 whopper of an engagement ring on her show in the recent weeks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#New York City#Television#The New York Times
E! News

Married at First Sight's Alyssa Begs Producers to Not Make Her Move In With Husband

Watch: "Married at First Sight" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Looks like Alyssa and Chris' aren't getting the happily ever after they had hoped for. Alyssa and Chris said "I do" during the season 14 premiere of Married at First Sight on Jan. 5, but the honeymoon phase is certainly over. Now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, Alyssa and Chris head to the tennis courts—but it's not all fun and games.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager praises Savannah Guthrie's 'gorgeous' new picture

Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly were among Savannah Guthrie's pals who were quick to comment as she shared a picture with her new co-anchor. The Today Show host was joined by Lindsey Vonn to host NBC special presentation of the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and the pair shared a super sweet selfie. "Having an opening ceremony watch party with legend @lindseyvonn," Savannah captioned the post which saw the two beaming.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Today' Fans Are Overwhelmed With Emotion After Seeing Dylan Dreyer’s Latest Instagram

Four months to the day, weather anchor Dylan Dreyer has returned to Today’s third hour, and she’s now a mother of three boys. On Monday, Today costars Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones gave Dylan a warm welcome after she returned from her maternity leave. In September 2021, the NBC meteorologist abruptly said goodbye to viewers when her water broke six weeks early. Shortly after, Dylan announced that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had welcomed a healthy baby boy named Russell "Rusty" James on October 2. With that, their family grew to five members, including their two older sons, Calvin Bradley and Oliver George.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Today Show stars' ultra-stylish homes: Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Katie Couric and more

The Today show hosts delight fans when they talk about their private lives, and they all have such beautiful homes. Boasting features such as outdoor swimming pools, indoor gyms and massive kitchens, it's safe to say the houses are just as impressive as you expect. Take a peek inside the Today hosts' family houses including properties belonging to Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford…
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Split: A Complete Timeline of Their 8-Year Romance

After eight years together, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called it quits. The Today With Hoda & Jenna co-anchor made the announcement during Monday's episode of her morning show, sharing that they decided they were "better as friends and parents" than as an engaged couple. The two are parents to two daughters, 4-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.
RELATIONSHIPS
womansday.com

'Today' Show Fans Rally Around Hoda Kotb After She and Fiancé Joel Schiffman Break Up

Today fans are offering Hoda Kotb their support right now. On Monday, the NBC star opened Today show’s fourth hour by addressing why she hasn't been wearing her engagement ring. In November 2019, Hoda announced that she and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, were engaged after dating for six years. The couple, who first got together in the summer of 2013, hoped to be married “sooner than later.” But due to the coronavirus pandemic, their wedding date was pushed back more than once. Now, Hoda has revealed that she and Joel have called off their engagement and are no longer together.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy