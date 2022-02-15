ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O’Rourke comes to Houston on the attack, but trailing Gov. Abbott in the polls

By Chad Washington
HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to be in Houston on Tuesday as he tries to put pressure on Gov. Greg Abbott and his handling of the state’s electrical grid.

O’Rourke’s campaign has scheduled a 6 p.m. rally at an undisclosed location in Houston that will mark the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that crippled the state in 2021, leaving the electrical grid at half-power and leading to millions of Texans without electricity for days.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, has been trekking across the state the last couple of weeks, accusing Abbott of not doing enough to fix the grid and accusing the Republican of allowing rising utility costs while accepting millions of dollars from energy executives.

His campaign released a new ad focusing on the changes he would make to on the grid.

Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Austin, San Antonio focused on grid reform

“This message is resonating, because they know they’ve been let down by the governor. They know the grid is not fixed. And they know that we need justice in Texas. That’s why we’re running,” O’Rourke told Nexstar on Thursday .

However, O’Rourke is down significantly in the latest poll, trailing Abbott by 10 points, 47% to 37% . Both men are expected to win their primary elections, with Abbott polling at 60% in the GOP primary and Beto at 90% in the Democratic primary.

“It’s always good to be in the lead. But it’s way early polls are gonna go up and down. And we anticipate to run a very aggressive campaign,” Abbott said to Nexstar at an Austin event on Monday.

Abbott visits RGV, talks Parental Bill of Rights

Abbott has started to attack O’Rourke by connecting him to other Democrats that are unpopular in Texas, including President Joe Biden and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“The extreme policies of team AOC-O’Rourke would lead to the destruction of the ‘Texas Miracle’ by killing Texas jobs and reducing personal incomes for working families,” Abbott communications director Mark Miner said in a statement.

Early voting for the primaries began on Monday, with Election Day coming on March 1.

