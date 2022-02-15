Kanye West Sent Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses for Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian has had enough of her estranged husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, bashing her publicly. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce to end her 7-year marriage to the Yeezy founder in Feb. 2021 and Ye has not been taking it well. Despite him getting chummy over the past month with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, Ye has found ample time to write diss tracks taking shots at his wife's parenting. More recently, he took to Instagram to complain about their eldest daughter North, 8, having a TikTok account. Ye previously told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee that he doesn't approve, of such and his latest Instagram rant details more of his struggle. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE," the Donda rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of North's latest TikTok video, "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Now, Kardashian is fighting back.
