Kanye West Sent Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses for Valentine's Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfazed from his breakup with actor Julia Fox, rapper Kanye West is still trying to win his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, sending her a truck full of roses for Valentine’s Day. While the reality TV star is happily dating comedian Pete Davidson, the musician is seemingly...

firstsportz.com

“I don’t feel sorry for him”: Shaquille O’Neal rips apart Kanye West for taking fight with Kim Kardashian to social media

Shaquille O’Neal the former National Basketball Association player and a Hall of Famer who in retirement as turned himself into a musician, businessman and a analyst as his un-ending love for Basketball still has him around the league. Being a generational talent Shaquille O’Neal was and is the most dominant force the league has ever seen but it isn’t just the game which he dominates. He also dominates the internet with his great analysing skills, hot-takes and opinions on day to day basis. Recently Shaq made headlines as he discussed the on-going drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
#Kim And Kanye#Roses#Kkw#Vogue#Donda#Tiktok
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Is Big Mad That Kim Kardashian, North West Are Posting TikToks Against His Will

UPDATE: Kanye West fired back at Kim Kardashian as the estranged couple continued to spar online over a TikTok video featuring their daughter, North. “What do you mean by main provider?” West wrote on Instagram, questioning Kardashian’s claim in her note that she was serving as the “main provider and caregiver” for their children. West went on to accuse Kardashian of trying to “kid nap my daughter on her birthday” when she allegedly did not provide him with the address to their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. West continued: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Floor8

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West's social media attacks 'hurtful' after rapper questioned daughter's TikTok use

After Kanye West took to social media to attack Kim Kardashian and his daughter North West over her TikTok use, Kim Kardashian clapped back with her own response which called out her ex-husband for his 'hurtful' public behavior. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder accused her ex-husband, Kanye West, or Ye as he is now official known as, of making co-parenting "impossible every step of the way".
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Deleted His Photos of Kim & Their Kids After Claims She Accused Him of ‘Putting a Hit’ Out on Her

A clean slate. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ photos are largely missing from Ye’s social media, as the rapper has now scrubbed his Instagram account of posts about his family—including those where he attacked his estranged wife, Kim, in an ongoing public dispute amid their divorce. Over the weekend, Kanye shamed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account. North’s TikTok account, @kimandnorth, has 5.8 million followers with the bio, “Me and my bestie 💋Managed by an adult.” On February 4, 2022, Kanye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of North’s TikToks....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Emerges With North West, 7, After Nasty Feud With Kanye Over TikTok Use

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday after Kanye West’s Instagram rants made headlines over the weekend. Kim Kardashian and daughter North were seen exiting an office building on Tuesday, Feb. 8, spotted for the first time since Kim’s ex and North’s father Kanye West went on a series of rants about the parenting situation of he and Kim’s four children. In photos you can see here, Kim wore a casual look for the outing, sporting black Balenciaga leggings, a short, black, Vetements jacket, and black adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
XXL Mag

Kanye West Continues Putting Kim Kardashian on Blast, Claims She Won’t Let Their Kids Come to His Basketball Team’s Game

Kanye West refuses to be silenced as his bitter divorce from Kim Kardashian continues to get messier. On Saturday (Feb. 5), Ye again addressed his issues with his estranged ex publicly on social media. The Chicago rap mogul shared a photo on Instagram that appears to be from his upcoming Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. The screenshot is covered with the words, "You need an angel to watch over you."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Publicly Fires Back at Kanye West's 'Attacks' Amid Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian has had enough of her estranged husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, bashing her publicly. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce to end her 7-year marriage to the Yeezy founder in Feb. 2021 and Ye has not been taking it well. Despite him getting chummy over the past month with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, Ye has found ample time to write diss tracks taking shots at his wife's parenting. More recently, he took to Instagram to complain about their eldest daughter North, 8, having a TikTok account. Ye previously told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee that he doesn't approve, of such and his latest Instagram rant details more of his struggle. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE," the Donda rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of North's latest TikTok video, "I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Now, Kardashian is fighting back.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

