ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Uncharted movie double-crosses video game fans yet again

By Robert Kojder
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncharted game series protagonist Nathan Drake owns a ring he claims came from his forebear, explorer Sir Francis Drake. It’s engraved “Sic Parvis Magna,” or “Greatness from small beginnings.” The game series reflected that motto, with the modest first installment spawning three direct sequels, each better than the...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in a Video-Game Movie That’s Better Than Most of Them (but That’s Not Saying Much)

I try to go into every movie with open eyes and an open mind, but I confess that this Buddhist goal can be seriously tested by the prospect of sitting through a video-game movie. Sorry, but I’ve been burned too often — by “Super Mario Bros.” (the first one out of the gate, back in 1993), by “Street Fighter” and “Mortal Kombat” and their sequels, by the 637 “Resident Evil” films, by the operatic death-plunge bombast of “Assassins’ Creed,” which looked like it was adapted from the 100 greatest prog-rock album covers. Are there good video-game movies? I enjoyed the 2018 reboot of “Tomb Raider.” The audiences for these films, who tend to be steeped in the games, would say that any number of them are good. But for those like me, who are looking at the movies as movies rather than live-action adjuncts, there can be a sludgy sameness to them: the kinetic fight-club visuals, the skeletal scripts, the “world-building” that starts to look like a series of digital-production-design show reels.
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Uncharted Movie: Is There a Post Credits Scene?

Is there a post credits scene in the Uncharted movie? While it used to be common practice to sit up and put on your jacket as soon as a film’s credits started, Marvel has completely changed this paradigm, and you may be wondering whether you should head for the exit once the Uncharted movie ends. On this page, we’re going to confirmed whether there is a post credits scene in the Uncharted movie?
MOVIES
IGN

Uncharted Movie Review

Uncharted hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2022. Review by Jeffrey Vega. Uncharted is a safe but serviceable sampling of a new adventure. As a young Nathan Drake, Tom Holland is fun to watch and has good chemistry with Mark Wahlberg's Victor Sullivan, even if their antagonists are pretty forgettable and the story never thinks outside the treasure chest box. This should be effective in introducing the world of Uncharted to people who are meeting Nate and friends for the first time, although the changes it makes can be inexplicable and jarring to those of us who've spent many games with these characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Marky Mark
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Ferdinand Magellan
Person
Tati Gabrielle
gamerevolution.com

Who Is Nolan North in the Uncharted Movie?

Who exactly is the Uncharted movie Nolan North character? Is Nolan North in the Uncharted movie, and if so, how much of a role does he play? It’s actually been advertised that the Nathan Drake voice actor from the games appears in some capacity during the movie, but how much Nolan North will there be? Is there some relationship between Nolan North’s Uncharted movie character and the new Nathan Drake (Tom Holland)? The answer’s below.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Uncharted review round-up: what to expect from the video game adaptation

Uncharted the movie, based on one of the biggest and best PlayStation game franchises of all time, is now on at the big screen (in the UK, it's out 18 February in the US). Reviews for the movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as treasure hunters Nate and Sully, have been kept back until release. But now we know what critics are saying about the film, as well as just how faithful it is to its sprawling (and bloody brilliant) source material.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Uncharted Skins Include Video Game And Movie Versions Of Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer

Nearly as soon as Epic began teasing an upcoming Uncharted collaboration by sending select content creators treasure maps, the community solved the riddle and revealed the Fortnite Uncharted skins we had been hearing about. If you were wondering whether the skins would be based on the Naughty Dog games or the new movie coming to theaters next week, your best guess is right no matter what. The cosmetics include alternate styles for Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer that capture both their game and movie likenesses.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Uncharted#Venom#The Tree Of Life#Parkour
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland Interview: Talking Uncharted Movie, Games, And More

Many have attempted the impossible task of bringing our favorite video game characters to the silver screen with varying degrees of success. Tom Holland is next in line to try his hand as the iconic Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, and we're sitting down with him today to hear all about it!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Double Fine Talks About Its Games Being Adapted For Movies

Double Fine's Tim Schafer has commented on the possibility of one of the studio's franchises getting made into a film, and it doesn't sound like that's something the studio wants to do. Speaking to IGN, Schafer said he has fielded many pitches--and had many free lunches--but has so far turned down every pitch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
GAMINGbible

Fans Think Brendan Fraser Should Have Played Sully In The 'Uncharted' Movie

The Uncharted movie has been out less than a week in the U.K. and won't release in the States until 18 February. Yet even before the international release, fans of the games were questioning the casting. In our review we questioned how fans of the tomb raiding series (not that one) would feel about the theatrical release asking "Will fans of the video game series enjoy Uncharted? If they're really into the interactive adventures of Drake and his allies, possibly not."
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

How ‘Uncharted’ Brought the Video Game Action, Costumes and Music to Life

After spending more than a decade in development and rotating through multiple directors, Sony’s “Uncharted” movie, based on the popular PlayStation video-game series, is finally set to hit the big screen on Feb. 18, much to the delight of gamers everywhere. For the film’s crew, the challenge was to keep key aspects of the movie true to its source, which has sold more than 40 million copies, making it one of the most popular titles for Sony’s PlayStation console.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

'Uncharted' Director Reveals the Biggest Mistake of Video Game Movies

You don't have to be a video games fan to enjoy treasure-hunting romp Uncharted. In fact, director Ruben Fleischer says the casting of Tom Holland as a younger version of video game hero Nathan Drake is key to making a movie adaptation that offers something for gamers and newcomers alike.
VIDEO GAMES
News-Herald.com

‘Uncharted’ an average action-adventure but pales in comparison to the sensational video-game franchise | Movies review

The 2009 video game “Uncharted 2: Among Thieves” begins with treasure-hunting adventurer Nathan Drake awakening to find his own blood on his hand. He’s sitting in a beat-up train car he soon discovers is hanging off a cliff in a snowy-and-mountainous part of the world. After the thrilling cinematic sequence concludes, you take control of Nathan in the equally exciting first playable moments of the game, willing — via appropriate button-pushing — Nathan’s way up and through the train before it plummets many feet to its final resting place.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy