Scottsboro Tackle Company partnered with YUM to create an injection-molded swimbait featuring the highly-sought action of its legendary hand-poured baits. You get the same signature boot-kicking action with a subtle roll that shows body contrast, allowing the colors to flash in the same lifelike action of the hand-poured models. Add it all up, and this swimbait has the realistic action that is ideal, especially in cold water. Tested for over a year by Bassmaster Elite Series pro Jason Christie, the new bait is available in sizes from 3 inches to 4.5 inches and in 10 forage-based color patterns.

