ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Murray wins two weekly awards

Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hkCM_0eFBnKxe00

Another big week for Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray was capped off with a couple of awards Monday afternoon. Murray was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week.

It’s a program record fourth time he’s been named the Big Ten Player of the week. He splits the award with Rutgers guard Geo Baker. He’s also the first Iowa player to be named Naismith Player of the Week since Luka Garza in February of 2021.

Murray led the Hawkeyes to two wins, averaging 33.5 points on 77 percent shooting in those games. He started off the week by making 12 of his 14 shots against Maryland, finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds in the 110-87 win.

He one-upped himself the next game, scoring a career-high 37 points in Iowa’s 98-75 win over Nebraska. He also added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. 37 points is believed to be the third most points scored by a men’s player at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Murray ranks third in the country in scoring at 23.3 points per game and is the lone player in NCAA Division I basketball averaging 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks per game this season.

Murray and the Hawkeyes are back in action Thursday against Michigan at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Bohannon has Iowa-record 10 3s, Hawkeyes roll 110-87

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon made a school-record 10 3-pointers in scoring all 30 of his points, Keegan Murray also had 30 points and Iowa routed Maryland 110-87 on Thursday night. Bohannon led the way as Iowa (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) tied the school record with 19 3-pointers. He broke Chris Kingsbury’s school […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Keegan Murray named to Wooden Award top 20

University of Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been named to the Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 on Monday. He was chosen by a panel of national college basketball experts based on play thus far. The award is one of the sport’s most prestigious honors and is given to nation’s best player. It’s the third straight […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Garza
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#Iowa Hawkeye#Hawkeyes#Carver Hawkeye Arena#Ncaa Division#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51 on Saturday. Kris Murray, Keegan’s twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Patrick McCaffrey and Jordan Bohannan added 11 points apiece. Seth Lundy hit […]
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

No. 6 Purdue rolls to 83-73 win at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 on Thursday night. Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the field — including 4 for […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

282
Followers
482
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy