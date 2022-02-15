Murray wins two weekly awards

Another big week for Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray was capped off with a couple of awards Monday afternoon. Murray was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week.

It’s a program record fourth time he’s been named the Big Ten Player of the week. He splits the award with Rutgers guard Geo Baker. He’s also the first Iowa player to be named Naismith Player of the Week since Luka Garza in February of 2021.

Murray led the Hawkeyes to two wins, averaging 33.5 points on 77 percent shooting in those games. He started off the week by making 12 of his 14 shots against Maryland, finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds in the 110-87 win.

He one-upped himself the next game, scoring a career-high 37 points in Iowa’s 98-75 win over Nebraska. He also added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. 37 points is believed to be the third most points scored by a men’s player at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Murray ranks third in the country in scoring at 23.3 points per game and is the lone player in NCAA Division I basketball averaging 23+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ blocks per game this season.

Murray and the Hawkeyes are back in action Thursday against Michigan at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.