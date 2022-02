Disney has hired tech executive Mike White to fill a new role coordinating the company's metaverse efforts, according to a memo that CEO Bob Chapek sent to employees. White has worked at Disney for around 11 years according to his LinkedIn, and will be responsible for connecting the company's "physical and digital worlds," Chapek wrote in the memo, obtained by Variety. Previously, he's held the title of SVP of consumer experiences and will now be the SVP of next generation storytelling and consumer experiences.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO