Pinellas County, FL

Second Florida sheriff to weigh in on ‘Marsy’s Law’ case

By News Service of Florida
 5 days ago
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, pictured here speaking at a news conference in 2021, received approval Monday from the Florida Supreme Court to file a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that a state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law should not apply to law enforcement officers who use deadly force in the line of duty.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood received approval Monday from the Florida Supreme Court to file a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that a 2018 constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law should not apply to law enforcement officers.

The approval came after the Supreme Court last week said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri could file a brief taking a similar position.

The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The briefs will address a Supreme Court case involving two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents.

The 1st District Court of Appeal last year agreed with the officers, leading the city of Tallahassee to take the case to the Supreme Court. In a motion Monday seeking to file a brief, Chitwood said his department “makes a concerted effort to be transparent and accountable” and has released the names of deputies who have been involved in shootings.

Chitwood’s motion said the Sheriff’s Office “is interested in this appeal as it believes that the citizens should know the names of deputies who are involved in the use of deadly force while carrying out their official duties.”

“This disclosure of the deputies’ names not only promotes transparency and accountability but helps to rebuild the eroding public trust in law enforcement,” the motion says. “VSO desires to continue disclosing the names of deputies who are involved in the use of deadly force while in the execution of their official duties in order to continue promoting transparency and accountability.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, though it has not set a date for arguments.

Libtards want more leverage to try and intimidate law enforcement. democRATs are not about the working class any longer 🙄

