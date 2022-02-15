H-E-B celebrates 20 years of Excellence in Education Awards with new Creamy Creations Flavor

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – H-E-B is celebrating 20 years of H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards with a new Creamy Creations flavor. The limited-edition “Education Heroes” icing flavored ice cream with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles is set to arrive in H-E-B stores across Texas on February 14. The flavor will be available in both half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Extending its support of educators across Texas, H-E-B will donate 10 percent of proceeds from the celebratory flavor to DonorsChoose to help fulfill the classroom wish lists of Texas teachers.

The 20th anniversary celebration will culminate with the annual H-E-B in Excellence in Education Awards gala celebration on April 30, 2022 in Austin, Texas, where $430,000 will be awarded to teachers, principals, school districts, school boards and early childhood education centers.

About the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

H-E-B launched the Excellence in Education Awards program in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a positive way to support public education in Texas. It has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.

H-E-B asks customers, Partners (employees) and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Each nominee is sent an invitation to complete an application online and is asked about their professional experiences, educational philosophies, and achievements both in and out of the classroom.

A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to $2,500, depending on category.

Three separate panels select eight school districts and five early childhood facilities as finalists, awarding $2,500 to $5,000 in cash prizes. Up to five school boards may also be recognized and awarded $5,000 towards the district they serve. Additionally, one or more school boards may receive a special judge’s award totaling up to $25,000. Site visits are conducted to determine winners.

Teacher and principal finalists are invited to compete on a statewide level for larger cash prizes totaling more than $400,000. A statewide panel of judges, not affiliated with H-E-B, conducts a personal interview with each finalist to select winners.

Eight winners — two principals and six teachers — are announced along with two school districts, one large and one small, a public school board and an early childhood facility, at a celebratory dinner.

Each winning principal—one elementary school and one high school—receives $10,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools. The winning large school district receives a $100,000 cash prize and the winning small school district receives $50,000. The winning early childhood facility receives $25,000 and a school board could be awarded up to $25,000.

The six winning teachers include one elementary and one secondary teacher in each of three categories:

The Rising Star Award – honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools.

– honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools. The Leadership Award – Honors teachers with 10 to 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools.

– Honors teachers with 10 to 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools. The Lifetime Achievement Award – salutes teachers with more than 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive $25,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $32 billion, operates more than 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 116th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

