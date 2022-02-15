ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Borough extends Shore House outdoor dining tent to March 21

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09s0xt_0eFBlDi900

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council unanimously granted The Shore House Bar and Grill permission to keep its outdoor dining tent set up until March 21.

The decision came after Frank Gullace, the owner of the restaurant, appeared before the mayor and council requesting a temporary extension on the tent and expressing his ‘immense’ gratitude for their assistance during the pandemic.

“Our amazing mayor and council stepped up and literally saved our business. We will forever be indebted to each one of you for saving our family by saving our business,” said Mr. Gullace. “Outdoor dining literally saved our business.”

Outdoor dining consists of over 30 percent of the restaurants business, according to Mr. Gullace.

“The reality is if we loose outdoor dining were going to have to lay off 25 percent of our current team … as well as seasonal work for dozens of people most of whom are Point Pleasant students and residents,” he said in his request to the council. “On top of that there are still a tremendous amount of people that are not comfortable eating indoors.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

[more_boro]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Star News Group

‘Show Us Your Heart’ boosts Point Beach business district

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The second annual ‘Show Us Your Heart’ Valentine’s Day event, featuring bingo and a scavenger hunt brought love and cheer to the borough’s downtown area, just in time for Valentine’s Day.  The Saturday Feb. 12 event, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee and the Chamber of Commerce, was aided by sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, as families strolled from store to store.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Shade Tree Commission presents spring tree sale

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Spring Big Beautiful Tree Program, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Shade Tree Commission, is in its sixth year of offering residents a simple way to beautify their properties. The program, also open to residents of Bay Head and the Borough of Point Pleasant, allows residents and property owners to purchase trees at a very reasonable price.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Ocean County Fire Co. 1 fishing flea market to be held Feb. 27

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 26th annual fishing flea market and fishing collectible show will take place at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School located at 401 Niblick St., on Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  The event, sponsored by Ocean Fire Company No. 1, offers a wide selection of new and used salt and freshwater fishing gear, different fishing arts and goods including homemade fishing lures as well as boating needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Planning board discusses proposed Coast Guard facility

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon planning board met virtually last week to discuss the development of a building on two lots of land on Ocean Avenue that, upon approval, would be utilized by the United States Coast Guard. Approval of 33 variances is needed, including variances for use, an undersized nonconforming lot, height, impervious coverage and for a subdivision of side yard setback on East End Avenue.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Lifestyle
Point Pleasant, NJ
Government
Star News Group

Restaurant re-opening welcomed on historic site of former livery stable

SPRING LAKE —  Mayor Jennifer Naughton, along with members of the borough council, joined a gathering at 1300 Third Ave., on Saturday to celebrate the grand re-opening of a restaurant located in one of the borough’s historic spots, home to a livery stable during the 1870’s. According to the Spring Lake Historical Society, the stable had been one of several operating in the borough during that era, but a fire in 1900 was followed by a rush of new construction along Third Avenue.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Recreation center ready for spring programs

BRADLEY BEACH —The recreation center on the west end of town at 49 Main St. has undergone some much needed renovations in getting ready for upcoming spring programs.  The center, converted from an old firing range, fell into hard times following the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020.  “With COVID and a lack of having full-time resources working in recreation, it kind of fell into some disrepair,” said Mayor Larry Fox.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Beach fee hike eyed in Belmar as costs rise

BELMAR — The possibility of beach badge fee increases was discussed Tuesday by Mayor Mark Walsifer and members of the borough council, due to mounting costs being incurred by the Belmar’s beach utility. During a workshop discussion on the 2022 budget, prior to the council’s regular session, the mayor was joined by Lorraine Carafa, who explained the issue.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Twilight Lake survey conducted as part of Watershed Implementation Plan

BAY HEAD — A study of Twilight Lake has begun with researchers from the Bay Head Environmental Commission and Princeton Hydro conducting a survey assessment as a part of the Watershed Implementation Plan. Discussions over the past few months established a strategy for developing sampling methods and a digital model in order to better understand the processes of the lake.
BAY HEAD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Boro#Food Drink#The Shore House Bar#Grill#The Ocean Star#Starnewsgroup Com
Star News Group

Main Street Bridge, pipe replacement and municipal pool discussed by Avon Commissioners in Feb. 14 meeting

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners met to discuss Main Street Bridge, a statewide pipe replacement initiative and the status of the municipal pool.  At the last commissioner meeting, the mayor introduced plans from the New Jersey Department of Transportation regarding limiting the lanes of travel on the Main Street Bridge in order to preserve the lifespan of the structure.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Star News Group

Seaport Ordinance undergoes revisions

BELMAR — A revised ordinance seeking to increase the maximum allowable building height in the Seaport Redevelopment Zone was introduced to the Belmar Planning Board on Monday, Feb. 14. “There was a procedural anomaly from the last time,” said Board Attorney Douglas Kovats. “So this is, to use the vernacular of all children on elementary school properties across the United States, a do-over.”
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Sinkhole repair project gets underway

BRADLEY BEACH — The borough has been continuing its work on the two sinkholes located near the Sylvan Lake outflow pipe. The municipal government of Bradley Beach has partnered with the neighboring town of Avon and Thomas Arone, commissioner director of Monmouth County, to investigate the storm drain.  On Friday, Feb.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Star News Group

Masks will be optional in Heights’ school as of March 7

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The school district has decided to make masks optional for students and staff starting March 7, following Gov. Phil Murphy’s lifting of the state mandate last week. According to district officials, COVID cases at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School have been exponentially decreasing each week. In addition, close-contact quarantining will cease starting Monday, Feb.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Point Beach schools to make masks optional starting March 7

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach School District will transition to a mask optional policy in all school buildings on March 7.  “We will be following the governor’s anticipated lift of the mask mandate and make a mask optional practice in district,” Superintendent William Smith announced during Tuesday evening’s board of education meeting, held in The G.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Point Beach High School holds successful blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Beach High School students in partnership with the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Feb. 9 in the school’s gymnasium, open to students, faculty and the surrounding community.  Throughout the blood drive, 67 donors participated, producing a total of 67 units of blood, said Kate Braker, school nurse and facilitator of the blood drive.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

With mandate end in sight, mask rules still irk parents

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education Tuesday addressed questions from parents regarding the new mask policy starting March 7, some expressing unhappiness for what they see as unclear or contradictory guidance from both the state and the school district. Wall Township Superintendent Tracy Handerhan referred to questions raised by parents about her Feb.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Dream Factory sends youngster to Disney World

WALL TOWNSHIP – Jackson Croshaw, a 5-year-old resident of Hightstown, got his dream of going to Disney World revealed to him on Feb. 9 at Allaire Care in Wall, thanks to the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore.  Allaire Care in Wall Township, which provides senior day care services to adults living in the surrounding areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties, donates their facility for the Dream Factory’s parties and fundraisers.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Belmar Elementary names educator and educational services professional of the year

BELMAR — Belmar Elementary School’s Governor’s Educator and Educational Services Professional of the Year award for the 2021-2022 school year has been presented to Luz O’Chat and Alysia Black.  Ms. O’Chat serves as BES’s English as a Second Language and Bilingual Education Teacher.  Over the course of her career, Ms. O’Chat has taught English to students from China, Lithuania, Ukraine, Mexico, Costa Rica and Afghanistan.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Shore to Help donates $45K to Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore was chosen as the 2021 Shore to Help recipient, receiving a donation totaling $45,000 at an event on Feb. 10 hosted by The Salty Whale Guesthouse in Manasquan. Shore To Help of Monmouth Beach is a local charity that gathers its community to raise funds for local charities through the annual Golf Classic and the Turkey Bowl.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Brielle Elementary School to make masks optional on March 7

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School has issued updated pandemic protocols in the wake of Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7. In an announcement emailed to parents on Feb. 11, the school stated that the school will transition to a mask-optional building starting on Monday, March 7.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy