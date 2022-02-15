Borough extends Shore House outdoor dining tent to March 21

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council unanimously granted The Shore House Bar and Grill permission to keep its outdoor dining tent set up until March 21.

The decision came after Frank Gullace, the owner of the restaurant, appeared before the mayor and council requesting a temporary extension on the tent and expressing his ‘immense’ gratitude for their assistance during the pandemic.

“Our amazing mayor and council stepped up and literally saved our business. We will forever be indebted to each one of you for saving our family by saving our business,” said Mr. Gullace. “Outdoor dining literally saved our business.”

Outdoor dining consists of over 30 percent of the restaurants business, according to Mr. Gullace.

“The reality is if we loose outdoor dining were going to have to lay off 25 percent of our current team … as well as seasonal work for dozens of people most of whom are Point Pleasant students and residents,” he said in his request to the council. “On top of that there are still a tremendous amount of people that are not comfortable eating indoors.”

