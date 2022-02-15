ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MMH to close COVID-19 testing site as demand declines

By Erica Miller
 5 days ago

Death rate still concerning hospital leaders

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday morning to update the community on its coronavirus response. Hospital leaders said Tuesday’s news conference will be the last of this surge, as hospitalization and positivity rates have fallen.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital reported it is caring for 43 patients with the virus. That number is down significantly from just a few weeks ago when the hospital had more than 100 patients hospitalized with coronavirus complications.

Hospital leaders have emphasized during previous news conferences that the positivity rate is a good indicator of future hospitalization rates. That certainly seems to be the case as the positivity rates, as well as the demand for testing, have declined along with hospitalizations. As such, the hospital has decided to close its testing center at the F Marie Hall as of Friday, February 18. Anyone wanting to be tested this week can call 68NURSE to schedule an appointment. The hospital said in the event of another surge, it will be ready to open the site again.

While hospitalizations and positivity rates have fallen, the death rate has not.

“The death number is the number that continues to be a little bit alarming to us,” Senior Vice President Stephen Bowerman said.

As of the 15th, the hospital has reported 19 coronavirus related deaths in February. The hospital 41 virus related deaths in January, the highest number of deaths reported in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re on track to be close to that again this month,” Bowerman said.

Bowerman said those who have died during the month of February ranged in age from 26 to 95 and that all but three of the patients were unvaccinated.

“Sixteen had not received their vaccine…all but one of those patients had underlying health conditions. The one that did not was a healthy, unvaccinated 34-year-old,” Bowerman.

