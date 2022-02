A recent study from Comparitech.org, a pro-consumer website focused on cyber security and privacy online, shows that nearly 100,000 Americans are set to lose over $800 million to romance scams this year. Their findings forecast a 59% increase in the number of romance scams in 2022 and attribute the increase to the ongoing pandemic and scammers preying on people isolated at home.

RENO, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO