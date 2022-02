Burns football standout Cody Winslow will be headed to Mitchell, South Dakota to continue his football journey at Dakota Wesleyan. He was a busy guy on the football field as he led 2A in tackles from his linebacker spot with 93, including 7 tackles for loss and a couple of fumble recoveries. Winslow record 12 tackles in 2 games this season, vs. Glenrock and Wheatland. He was picked to play in this year's Shrine Bowl and as a junior, he recorded 64 tackles 2 sacks.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO