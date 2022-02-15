ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how the New York Times changed Wordle

By Kyle Orland
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the New York Times purchased viral daily word game hit Wordle for a "low seven figures" price late last month, the new owner promised that "no changes will be made to its gameplay." But while Wordle's basic guessing system remains unaltered, it turns out that the Times has made some...

arstechnica.com

The Independent

Wordle: Will I have to buy a New York Times subscription to play the game?

The world’s most beloved word game, Wordle, has officially moved to The New York Times website after the publication bought it from creator Josh Wardle earlier this month.Wardle, who sold the puzzle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, originally made the game for his partner and released it to the public last October. Since then, it draws millions of players every day who try their hand at guessing the word of the day in six tries.The once-a-day game has always been free to play and does not show any advertisements or require players to sign up for an account or give...
TECHNOLOGY
The Oregonian

Here’s how to preserve your Wordle stats

Last night, it happened -- Wordle flipped from its old URL to a new one, this one with decidedly more “New” “York” and “Times” in it. Most Wordle lovers are unhappy about the shift, because, well, change is hard. But a round of applause and a trip to the tropics for Wordle creator and University of Oregon alum Josh Wardle, who sold the game to the Gray Lady for something in “the low seven figures.”
TECHNOLOGY
Vulture

Under New York Times Ownership, Wordle Is Less Communal, Less Sweary

Last month, improbably named Wordle creator Josh Wardle sold his magical game to the New York Times. “We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game,” Times general manager of games Jonathan Knight said in a statement at the time of acquisition. Well, this week we are seeing what the Times stewardship of Wordle looks like. Gone is (some of) the more vulgar potential guesses, and along with them, the shared sense of community that came with everyone getting the same puzzle every day. According to the Washington Post, ﻿Wordlers now may get one of two different puzzles each day depending on what site they use. “Luckily for Wordle fans,” they wrote, “the mismatch with fellow players is reversible. Refreshing the website where they’re playing the game should sync the puzzle with the updated version.”
JONATHAN KNIGHT
TheDailyBeast

Wordle Players Pissed After New York Times Redirect Resets Their Streaks

Wordle players have got a few strong words for The New York Times Friday morning after the game’s migration to its new online home reset their streaks. Users who logged into the original site noticed that they’re now being redirected to the Times after it bought the wildly popular lexical guessing game last month. But that wasn’t the only surprise—the streaks that some players have spent hours building up have been entirely reset. After players eloquently expressed their dismay, The NYTimes Wordplay Twitter account posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating.” It later said the problem had been identified and a fix was being worked on. The Times had already upset Wordle die-hards by refusing to say whether it plans to eventually put the game behind a paywall.
VIDEO GAMES

