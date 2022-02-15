Jets' Johnny Kovacevic: Sent to AHL

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Smith was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Smith has yet to record a point in eight games this season, though he's added 21 hits. The 26-year-old may be back with the team Tuesday when the Predators visit the Panthers.
Priskie (undisclosed) was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Thursday. Priskie was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old will rejoin AHL Charlotte, where he has recorded 18 points over 28 performances this season.
Ahcan was demoted to AHL Providence on Thursday. Ahcan has averaged 14:37 of ice time and been held pointless over three NHL appearances this season. He will rejoin AHL Providence, looking to build upon his 19 points over 31 performances in 2021-22.
Gustafsson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday and reassigned to AHL Manitoba. Gustafsson has suited up for a pair of games (Dec. 17 and Jan. 2) for the big club this season, going scoreless and recording just 4:56 of combined ice time. He'll head back to the Moose looking to build upon his modest seven points in 13 contests in 2021-22.
Sushko was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sushko didn't crack the Flyers' lineup during his brief stay with the big club. The 23-year-old forward has tallied 11 points through 38 minor-league appearances this year.
Bunnaman was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley after clearing waivers Saturday. Bunnaman has averaged 10:00 of ice time and been held without a point over 15 NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old will rejoin AHL Lehigh Valley, where he has tallied nine points over 28 games in 2021-22.
Rosen was recalled from AHL Springfield on Saturday. Rosen has generated 20 points over 27 games for AHL Springfield in 2021-22. The 28-year-old has averaged 15:33 of ice time and dealt two assists over six top-level appearances this season. His most recent NHL performance was in a 2-1 victory over Seattle on Jan. 13.
Liljegren was promoted from AHL Toronto on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Liljegren has tallied 11 points over 21 games with AHL Toronto this season. The 22-year-old has averaged 15:58 of ice time, lit the lamp once and distributed seven assists over his last 15 NHL appearances.
Fix-Wolansky was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday. Fix-Wolansky has averaged 6:38 of ice time and generated two points over the last five NHL games. The 22-year-old will rejoin AHL Cleveland, where he has registered 17 points over 22 games this season.
Rask was assigned to AHL Iowa after clearing waivers Saturday. Rask will play in the minors for the first time since 2013-14 when he played for AHL Charlotte. The 28-year-old has averaged 10:43 of ice time and generated 13 points over 29 games at the NHL level this season.
Sceviour was promoted from AHL Bakersfield on Saturday. Sceviour has distributed two assists over four games for AHL Bakersfield in 2021-22. The 32-year-old has generated four points over his last 15 NHL appearances. The forward's most recent NHL appearance was in a 3-2 victory over Nashville on Jan. 27.
Mermis was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday. Mermis will switch spots with fellow defenseman Calen Addison, who was recalled to the big club in a corresponding move Saturday. Mermis has only drawn into two games with the Wild this season, going scoreless while averaging 13:54 of ice time over that span.
Smith was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Since the Lightning reclaimed Smith back from the Red Wings, and no other teams claimed the 27-year-old, he's able to be assigned directly to the AHL. The Ontario native will likely be near the top of the list of call-ups should the Lightning need another forward. He's produced one assist in three NHL games this season.
Schmid was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Schmid and Nico Daws swapped places Saturday, presumably to allow the former to get some playing time with Utica. Daws has more often been the backup to Jon Gillies lately, though Schmid also served in that role earlier in the season.
Joshua was elevated from AHL Springfield on Sunday. Joshua did not add an AHL appearance during his recent one-day reassignement. The 25-year-old has lit the lamp twice over his last 10 NHL performances.
Sandin was demoted to AHL Toronto on Sunday, per CapFriendly. Sandin was demoted due to cap constraints created by Toronto acquiring Ryan Dzingel and Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with Arizona on Saturday. The 21-year-old Sandin has averaged 18:47 of ice time and recorded three points over the last 10 NHL games.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
Comments / 0