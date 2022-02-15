Jets' Johnny Kovacevic: Sent to AHL

Smith was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Since the Lightning reclaimed Smith back from the Red Wings, and no other teams claimed the 27-year-old, he's able to be assigned directly to the AHL. The Ontario native will likely be near the top of the list of call-ups should the Lightning need another forward. He's produced one assist in three NHL games this season.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO