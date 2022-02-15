ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Justin Bieber Saved Tim Hortons

By Lauryn Snapp
 2 days ago
What happens when Canada's largest restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, teams up with one of the world's largest pop stars, Justin Bieber? A brand explosion that gives a big lift to the company's bottom line and a scandalous unofficial name for a product that gives fans a serious boost, that's...

