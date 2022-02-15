How Justin Bieber Saved Tim Hortons

If it's true that America runs on Dunkin', you could say that Canada runs on Tim Hortons. The Canadian donut shop first opened in Ontario in 1964 and has since skyrocketed in popularity. It makes sense that our neighbors to the north are so enamored with the chain — according to Reader's Digest, Canada is the world's number one consumer of donuts, with Canadians eating around 1 billion every year. If you stacked up all of the Timbits (bite-sized pieces of fried dough) that have been eaten over the 45 years they've existed, they would apparently go back and forth to the moon five times.

