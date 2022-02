NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will not keep its mask mandate in schools beginning Feb. 28 and make face coverings optional. "Over the past week, the General Assembly convened and discussed House Bill 5047. The House passed the bill last week and the Senate passed the bill yesterday. While the Department of Public Health or Commissioner of Education have the authority to reinstate the statewide mask mandate in schools, they are unlikely to do so at this time," said Superintendent of Schools Maureen Brummett.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO