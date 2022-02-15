ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For Crocs

Crocs CROX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16.

Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Allbirds

Within the last quarter, Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allbirds. The company has an average price target of $23.64 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $16.00.
Benzinga

Cardinal Health Whale Trades For February 18

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cardinal Health CAH. And retail traders should know.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Affirm stock drops 8% more as fiscal Q2 earnings, year outlook fail to impress

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock slides 9.5% in premarket trading, following Thursday's 21% drop, after the Buy Now Pay Later financing company's outlook disappointed investors. Jefferies analyst John Hecht downgrades Affirm (AFRM) to Underperform from Hold. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey cuts his price target for the stock to $100 from $150,...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Palantir plunges after earnings, outlook spook investors

Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell 13%, the most in almost a year, after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit. The stock fell 13% in intraday trading Thursday. Palantir shares have lost about half their value over the past 12 months. "We...
STOCKS
Why Crocs Shares Are Falling

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares are trading lower after the company issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Crocs reported quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.00. The company reported quarterly sales of $586.60 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $585.02 million. This is a 42.55% increase over sales of $411.51 million the same period last year.
Crocs shares rise after earnings beat, record annual revenue

Crocs Inc. stock rose 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the shoe and accessories company reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations and gave upbeat guidance. Net income totaled $154.9 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $183.3 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.98. Revenue of $586.6 million was up from $411.5 million last year, beating the $585.0 million FactSet consensus. Revenue for the year reached a record $2.31 billion, up 67% from the previous year. For the first quarter, Crocs is guiding for revenue of $605 million to $630 million including the acquisition of casual shoe company HeyDude, which is expected to close in February. The FactSet consensus is for $644.4 million. For the year, Crocs' outlook is for revenue growth of more than 20%, and adjusted EPS of $9.70 to $10.25. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $3.426 billion, implying growth of 48.1%, and EPS of $9.84. Crocs stock has rallied 24.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7%.
