It's almost Presidents' Day, which means one of the most underrated long weekends of the calendar year for sniffing out fashion deals is upon us. If you're unsure of which virtual sale bins to sift through first (fair), you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of noteworthy Presidents' Day fashion sales you won't want to skip. From Nordstrom's annual winter sale to steep markdowns on athleisure from Adidas, Bandier, and more, the sales taking place right now will have you more than covered if you're in need of a break from the same few outfits you've been wearing on repeat. Ahead, shop the 31 best Presidents' Day fashion sales of the long weekend.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO