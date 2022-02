The following is a contributed article by Larissa Koehler and Pamela MacDougall, senior attorney and senior manager, respectively, at Environmental Defense Fund. Last week, the White House made a serious down payment on America's zero-emission future, investing $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The funds — a direct result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year — come with some strings attached: each state must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that abides by its guidelines and describes how the state intends to use its share of the $5 billion.

