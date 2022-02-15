ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Phygital-Focused Design Studios

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner and entrepreneur Edison Chen has announced the launch of his newest project dubbed '2426C,' a unique platform dedicated to creating WEB3 products. According to Chen,...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
EASTside Magazine

Innovative Home Design: CoXist Studio’s Zig Zag Home

Words by Christopher Ferguson, AIA Photos by Leonid Furmansky. A creative home designed and developed by CoXist Studio maximizes privacy, light, outdoor space, and a strong connection to the neighborhood community. There’s no denying its bold curb-appeal; this home delivers personality and poise to its quiet street in Austin’s historic...
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shropshire Star

Contents of late costume designer’s studio to be sold at auction

Michael Stennett, who died aged 74 in 2020, had worked in partnership with opera houses around the world. The contents of the studio of an artist who designed costumes for opera star Dame Joan Sutherland are to be sold at auction. Michael Stennett, who died aged 74 in 2020, worked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

Sustainable 3D-printed chair was built by designers using plastic waste generated by their own studio

The Ermis Chair by The New Raw displays the combination of human ingenuity with robotic accuracy to turn plastic waste into robot-aided 3D printed furniture. Armed with large quantities of raw material in the form of plastic waste, The New Raw decided to close the loop and turn it into actual useful products. 3D printing large-scale furniture isn’t something that’s entirely new to the Rotterdam-based design outfit. Panos Sakkas and Foteini Setaki of design studio The New Raw have been known to print massive furniture pieces using the proprietary robotic printing arms that they designed and built on their own. Working with the robot and experimenting with new plastics requires constant experimentation, which then results in a lot of plastic waste. Determined to not let the waste end up in some landfill, Panos and Foteini decided to repurpose the plastic waste into furniture. The Ermis Chair is a result of that grand experiment, with its uniquely beautiful form and that absolutely gorgeous natural color gradient that comes from the extruded plastic filament gradually changing color through the print.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison Chen
Person
James Fauntleroy

Comments / 0

Community Policy