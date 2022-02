The stock price of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell by 9.99% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell by 9.99% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company reporting a Q4 EPS of ($5.40), which was $3.75 less than analyst estimates of ($1.65). And revenue for the quarter was $107.02 million compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO