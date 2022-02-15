ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arista Networks (ANET) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) increased by over...

pulse2.com

pulse2.com

IQVIA (IQV) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) increased by 1.55% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) increased by 1.55% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. IQVIA reported a Q4 EPS of $2.55, which was $0.12 better...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Wabtec (WAB) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) increased by 6.44% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) increased by 6.44% today. Investors are responding positively to the fourth quarter results. Wabtec reported a Q4 EPS of $1.18, which was $0.01 better than analyst estimates...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Stock: $16 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) have received a $16 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) have received a $16 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

PacBio (PACB) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) increased by 4.39% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) increased by 4.39% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results. These...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS) increased by 8.26% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS) increased by 8.26% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Borqs Technologies announcing that Nasdaq Listing Qualifications has provided written notice dated February 15, 2022, that the company is eligible for another 180 calendar day period, or until August 15, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price requirement.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Ciena (CIEN) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) increased by 1.21% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) increased by 1.21% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam increased the price target on Ciena to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alkermes (ALKS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Up Today

The stock price of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) increased by 14.93% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) increased by 14.93% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Alkermes had reported a Q4 EPS of $0.24, which was $0.13...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Garmin (GRMN) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) fell by 0.24% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) fell by 0.24% today. Investors are responding negatively to Garmin reporting a Q4 EPS of $1.55, which was $0.18 better than analyst estimates of $1.37. And the revenue for the quarter was $1.39 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Leidos (LDOS) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) increased by 4.99% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) increased by 4.99% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report following the company’s Q4 results. For the quarter, the company reported a Q4...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. DoorDash reported $1.3 billion...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: $53 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) have received a $53 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) have received a $53 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) increased by 0.48% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) increased by 0.48% today. Investors are responding positively to The Trade Desk reported a Q4 EPS of $0.42, which was $0.15 better than analyst estimates of $0.27. And the revenue for the quarter was $395.6 million compared to the consensus estimate of $389.2 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) increased by 3.81% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) increased by 3.81% today. Investors are responding positively to bullish research reports following the company’s fourth-quarter results. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander increased the price...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell by 9.99% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell by 9.99% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company reporting a Q4 EPS of ($5.40), which was $3.75 less than analyst estimates of ($1.65). And revenue for the quarter was $107.02 million compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Minim (MINM) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) increased by 5.26% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) – the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license – increased by 5.26% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Minim announcing their partnership with PT Link Net Tbk, one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia with the brand “First Media”, as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. This new relationship will bring Minim’s TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems and its mobile app deployed to Link Net subscribers throughout the country.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock: $275 Price Target From Well Fargo

The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a $275 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) have received a $275 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

ZoomInfo (ZI) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) fell by 4.36% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) fell by 4.36% today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to what was reported in the company’s Q4 2021 results. The company...
STOCKS

