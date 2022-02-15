Arista Networks (ANET) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) increased by 5.26% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) – the creator of intelligent Wi-Fi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license – increased by 5.26% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Minim announcing their partnership with PT Link Net Tbk, one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia with the brand “First Media”, as part of their ongoing activity as a participant in the TIP OpenWiFi initiative. This new relationship will bring Minim’s TIP OpenWiFi-driven routers and mesh systems and its mobile app deployed to Link Net subscribers throughout the country.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO