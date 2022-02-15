Arista Networks (ANET) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS) increased by 8.26% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS) increased by 8.26% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Borqs Technologies announcing that Nasdaq Listing Qualifications has provided written notice dated February 15, 2022, that the company is eligible for another 180 calendar day period, or until August 15, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price requirement.
