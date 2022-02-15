ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hawks

NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers wrap up the season’s unofficial first half on Tuesday night – taking on Trae Young and the Hawks in the final game before Cleveland hosts the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game this weekend. The Wine & Gold had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday...

NBA

Not one but two Kia Rookie Ladders are set to face off during the NBA’s Clorox Rising Stars mini-tournament at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland this Friday (9 p.m. ET, TNT). Of the 24 NBA players scheduled to participate in the event, 17 either hold rungs on this week’s Ladder or earned spots on the final edition of 2020-21.
Throughout this season, we’ve seen how much of an impact rookie big Evan Mobley has made for the Cleveland Cavaliers. I can’t give Cleveland a humongous pat on the back for selecting Mobley at #3 overall, particularly after Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green went #1 and #2 to the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets prior to that, to get that out there first. But for these Cavaliers, Mobley has been such a difference-maker, even with him just 20 years old.
NBA

NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Named NBA All-Star Replacement

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named a replacement for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Allen replaces injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who’s dealing with tightness in his left hamstring. The 23-year-old will join Cavs teammate...
NBA

New York Knicks Sign Ryan Arcidiacono

NEW YORK, February 13, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Arcidiacono, 6-3, 195-pounds, holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 17.6 minutes in 207 games (36 starts) over four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2017-21). He is averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 28.5 minutes in eight games (six starts) this season for the Maine Red Claws, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics.
NBA

2021 NBA All-Star Game-Used Conference Table

NBALAB and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a 2021 NBA All-Star Game-Used Conference Table. NBALAB, the innovation hub of the NBA, and NBA Reclaimed have created a unique program that will leverage retired NBA championship and historic courts by crafting unique collectibles out of game-used wood. Whether you're looking for distinctive one-of-a-kind treasures, or site specific custom builds, our team will ensure collectors, suite-holders and corporate sponsors can own a piece of history.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Trae Young scores 41 to lead Hawks past Cavs

Trae Young scored 41 points -- his fifth game with 40-plus points this season -- to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 124-116 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Young was 13 of 22 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from long distance. He also went...
NBA Teams
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
NBA

HEAT SIGN JAVONTE SMART

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smart, who was originally signed by Miami on September 10 and waived on October 15, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.73 steals and 37.1 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. Earlier this season, Smart signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in 13 games (one start) averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes of action.
numberfire.com

Hawks' Delon Wright (groin) active against Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright (groin) is officially available on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wright was previously listed as questionable, but he made it through the morning shootaround and will remain in a limited role off of the Hawks' bench. numberFire’s models project Wright for 16.0 minutes and...
NBA
Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

ORLANDO, Fla. -- All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland...
