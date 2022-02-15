Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hawks

Throughout this season, we’ve seen how much of an impact rookie big Evan Mobley has made for the Cleveland Cavaliers. I can’t give Cleveland a humongous pat on the back for selecting Mobley at #3 overall, particularly after Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green went #1 and #2 to the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets prior to that, to get that out there first. But for these Cavaliers, Mobley has been such a difference-maker, even with him just 20 years old.

