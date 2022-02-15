ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kyler Murray's response on the Cardinals' report saying he is "immature" I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Kyler Murray removed everything Cardinals related from his social media there’s been tons of speculation and...

www.foxsports.com

FanSided

Cardinals absolutely need to trade for this quarterback in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be at odds with Kyler Murray. As a backup plan, they should consider trading for Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills. But that doesn’t mean the Arizona Cardinals shouldn’t be in the market for a quarterback. Hey, Colt McCoy is a great backup. But he’s also going to be 36 and there’s a chance the team lets him walk. And since Trace McSorley has yet to prove he’s even worthy enough to stick around as a clipboard holder, the Cardinals definitely need an insurance policy under center.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

CARDS MURRAY REFUSED TO PLAY VS. RAMS: A CRAZY QB FOR EAGLES?

Maybe the Eagles should pursue Kyler Murray, who now seems available. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, KMurray refused to go back into the team’s playoff loss to the Rams in the fourth quarter. “Case in point, the playoff game here, a minute left and the game had...
NFL
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Nick Wright: 'Cardinals aren't certain Kyler Murray is a $40M quarterback' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The tension is growing between the Arizona Cardinals and their quarterback, Kyler Murray, and with his leadership coming into question, Murray took to social media to defend himself. Kevin Wildes tells Nick Wright he believes Kyler should leave the Cardinals, and while Nick doesn't shoot down the idea, he concedes Kyler may not get the payday he's looking for from the Cardinals.
NFL
sports360az.com

Kyler Murray Responds to ESPN Insider Tweets

Social media over Super Bowl weekend did include some interesting tweets from ESPN Insider Chris Mortensen on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL
FOX Sports

ourcommunitynow.com

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray responds to online 'nonsense'

Mortensen also wrote, however, that the Cardinals “expect things to calm down” and that Murray will continue to be Arizona’s quarterback. He added, “Select veterans hope to reach Murray and how (to) handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury ...
NFL
FOX Sports

The Spun

Kyler Murray Opens Up About Situation: NFL Fans React

There’s been enough social media drama between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to make even non-NFL fans interested. And Murray has no problem adding more fuel to the speculation. Taking to Twitter today, Murray seemingly addressed the recent drama between him and the team. He explained why...
NFL
The Big Lead

Kyler Murray Should Just Pack His Bags and Leave Arizona?

Kyler Murray finds himself smack dab in the middle of some drama with the Arizona Cardinals. The young quarterback must mend fences and make forward progress as a player under a more intense media spotlight now that frustrations have become public. That's one option. Or, he could just pack his bags and leave — as Kevin Wildes suggested this morning on First Things First.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

CBS Sports Suggests Potential Kyler Murray Trade For Browns

The Arizona Cardinals could look a lot different offensively in 2022 than they did in 2021. They have a few free agents at wide receiver in Christian Kirk and A.J. Green, while tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams will also be hitting the open market this offseason. Kyler Murray is also reportedly frustrated with the team and some speculation about a trade has been mentioned, even to a team like the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
247Sports

Kyler Murray breaks silence on Arizona Cardinals beef with social media post

Kyler Murray has broken his silence on reported tension within the Arizona Cardinals' organization after details surfaced concerning conflict between the two parties following the team's abrupt exit in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. ESPN's Chris Mortensen, through sources, reported that teammates and those within the organization saw Murray as "self-centered" and "immature" and the quarterback is unhappy he is being painted as a "scapegoat" after a disappointing finish.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos should be keeping tabs on the Kyler Murray situation

The Denver Broncos are looking for a long-term option at quarterback and suddenly, Kyler Murray could be an option in that discussion. Recently, it has come to light that there seems to be a bit of a rift between Kyler Murray and the front office of the Arizona Cardinals. Most of this seems to stem from the team’s embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, a tough ending after the team started the season 7-0.
NFL
National football post

Kyler Murray favored to stick with Cardinals

Despite his recent social media breakup with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray is still the favorite to be Arizona’s starting quarterback in 2022. A prop bet at the BetMGM sportsbook lists Murray at -1000 to take the first snap in Week 1 of the regular season with “any other quarterback” listed at +550.
NFL

