Jefferson County, FL

Reams asked to surrender P-Card

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a recent lengthy discussion over purchasing cards (P-Cards), officials approved implementation of several actions to correct the problems that have surfaced over the alleged abuse and misuse of the county-issued charge cards. Among the changes, the Jefferson County Commission signaled its intent to update and strengthen the P-Card...

Lawmakers consider intervention after homeowners insurance companies leave Florida

Homeowner’s insurance companies are raising rates, dropping clients, or moving out of Florida. Now, lawmakers are considering a plan to get the rates under control. Fraud and frivolous lawsuits are forcing insurance companies from servicing Florida homeowners, and that is according to the insurance companies. On Tuesday, Lighthouse Property...
Insurance agents: Why rates for Florida homeowners are soaring in 2022

Insurance agents who sell property and casualty policies have a warning for their current and potential clients:. “The Florida homeowners insurance market is currently in crisis and has been for years due to fraud and frivolous litigation,” said Kyle Ulrich, Florida Association of Insurance Agents president and CEO. In...
Former mayor, bookkeeper plead guilty to theft of COVID relief funds

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) – Two public officials from DeKalb County are accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to line their own pockets. According to the Department of Justice, Jason Lary, the former mayor of Stonecrest, and Lania Boone, a bookkeeper for the entity that administered COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Stonecrest, have pleaded guilty to charges related to the theft of pandemic relief funds.
What is considered affordable housing in Bay County?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trying to live the American dream can feel more like a nightmare when you see how much it costs. In Bay County, real estate experts said a reasonably priced home will cost you about $260,000. “That’s even going to be an older home, not fixed...
Potential voter fraud in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s a group of people who want to make the Bonifay city clerk job an elected position. They’ve turned in a petition to get the issue on the ballot, but Bonifay’s city attorney said the petition is illegal. According to the Bonifay City Charter, in order to sign a city petition, […]
AutoNation Delivers a Terrible Deal to Car Shoppers

AutoNation (AN) - Get AutoNation, Inc. Report will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. CEO Mike Manley made the announcement during the company's analysts call, pointing to all the learning...
Seven Bridges Delray Sues GL Homes For Shoddy Workmanship

Perimeter Wide Open. Fences Never Installed. Ceiling Cracks In Clubhouse. More… Homeowners Association Seeks Payment For Construction, Security Defects That GL Won’t Fix. BY: LEGAL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Seven Bridges Homeowners Association is suing GL Homes, the builder responsible for Seven Bridges, The […] The article Seven Bridges Delray Sues GL Homes For Shoddy Workmanship appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boston lifts proof of vaccination requirement for businesses

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will no longer require patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The change takes effect immediately. Wu pointed to public health data released Friday showing Boston has a 4% community positivity rate, a nearly 91% […]
Florida Power & Light issue statement regarding increase to rates

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Channel 3 was issued a new statement Thursday from Florida Power & Light surrounding the increase in rates on Northwest Florida power bills. We understand that some of our customers are experiencing higher power bills than expected, and for those facing financial hardship or needing additional time to pay, please reach out to us to arrange a payment extension or to connect with programs that provide assistance. We are committed to our customers in Northwest Florida and are continuing to invest and make improvements to the grid that will reduce bills in the years ahead. For a decade Gulf Power customers have had among the highest bills in the state and FPL customers have had among the lowest, and we are focused on bringing Northwest Florida customers into alignment with those lower bills -- but it can’t happen overnight. In the three years since Northwest Florida joined FPL, we have significantly improved service reliability, reduced carbon emissions and invested in long-term improvements to the energy grid and power generation here in Northwest Florida that are helping to bring bills down over time.
