ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Improve Your Financial Health for a Better Future

By Good Day Marketplace
myfox28columbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving Expert Lauren Greutman, best-selling author of The Recovering Spender, How to...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Business Journal

Segall Bryant & Hamill: Helping Investors Create a Better Financial Future

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is one of the leading Registered Investment Advisors in the country, serving a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals as well as intermediary and institutional investors. For more than a quarter century, SBH has been helping create better financial futures for our clients through personalized wealth strategies and customized investment portfolios, drawing upon our diverse array of investment strategies and experienced professionals. We utilize a proprietary, time-tested investment process that has been vetted and approved by some of the most rigorous due diligence processes relied upon by institutional investors. Our culture is defined by a commitment to putting our clients first and fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce where individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive, delivering top investment talent and service to our clients. We strive to make a strong impact on the communities where we live and work. From reading to schoolchildren, to hosting college career days with local universities, to assisting at local food banks, our employees volunteer their time and offer support to a range of local organizations. We serve clients through offices in Denver, Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Naples, Florida. Our firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial, an independent Canadian investment firm.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

This Week in Payments: AmEx Launches a Checking Account, Consumer Financial Health Worsens and Everyone Ponders the Post-COVID Future

The launch of an American Express all-digital checking account, a dip in the quality of consumers’ financial health and the changes at Peloton were in the news this week. So were the bigger trends they illustrate: the maturing of challenger banks, the need for customer assistance delivered both digitally and by humans, and the future of post-COVID retail.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Community Policy