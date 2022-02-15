Improve Your Financial Health for a Better Future

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is one of the leading Registered Investment Advisors in the country, serving a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals as well as intermediary and institutional investors. For more than a quarter century, SBH has been helping create better financial futures for our clients through personalized wealth strategies and customized investment portfolios, drawing upon our diverse array of investment strategies and experienced professionals. We utilize a proprietary, time-tested investment process that has been vetted and approved by some of the most rigorous due diligence processes relied upon by institutional investors. Our culture is defined by a commitment to putting our clients first and fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce where individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive, delivering top investment talent and service to our clients. We strive to make a strong impact on the communities where we live and work. From reading to schoolchildren, to hosting college career days with local universities, to assisting at local food banks, our employees volunteer their time and offer support to a range of local organizations. We serve clients through offices in Denver, Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Naples, Florida. Our firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial, an independent Canadian investment firm.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO