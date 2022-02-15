Global Elliptical Fitness Machine Market Thorough Study and Structures and Gross Margin | Bowflex (Nautilus), Lifefitness, BH

GPs can now prescribe antiviral pills for some of their vulnerable COVID-19 patients to take at home. More patients are expected to have access in coming weeks and months. These drugs are given to people at greater risk of severe disease at the start of their infection, to stop them getting so sick they need to go to hospital. So they are an important next step in our fight against the pandemic. But we should look at these antivirals as another option to manage COVID-19, not a silver bullet. These pills aren’t suitable for everyone, especially pregnant women, and need to be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO