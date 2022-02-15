ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's Stash of Documents Shows 'Fragile' Historical Record

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As president, Donald Trump never liked to leave a paper trail. He avoided email, admonished aides to stop taking notes during meetings and ripped up documents when he was finished with them. But Trump was unwilling to part with some of his administration's records when...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
POTUS
MSNBC

National Archives, Trump tell different tales on mishandled docs

When Donald Trump first started facing questions about the mishandled White House materials he improperly took to Mar-a-Lago, his aides wasted no time in downplaying the significance of the revelations. Team Trump told The Washington Post last week, for example, that the items “included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as ‘love letters,’ as well as a letter left for Trump by President Barack Obama.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents could include confidential material; most Hillary critics silent

In the grand scheme of things, Donald Trump has bigger problems to deal with than 15 boxes of papers. After all, the former president is under investigation in Washington, New York and Georgia for allegations ranging from improperly pressuring officials to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to possible fraud at the Trump Organization. He is in a war of words with Mitch McConnell, who accuses him of inciting the Capitol "insurrection," and is accusing Mike Pence of failing in his duty to "overturn the election." He is backing the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for helping probe "legitimate political discourse" on Jan. 6. And he is trying to elect like-minded Republicans in the midterms and defeat critics he dismisses as RINOs.
POTUS
Washington Post

Five Questions About Trump’s Recovered Documents – and what’s still missing

This is a column about what we don’t know — yet. Former president Donald Trump improperly took documents clearly marked as classified to his Mar-a-Lago property, including some from the “top secret” level, my colleagues Jacqueline Alemany, Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky and Josh Dawsey reported Thursday night.
POTUS
Washington Post

15 boxes: Inside the long, strange trip of Trump’s classified records

For the 15 boxes of documents — some classified and marked “top secret” — the long journey from former president Donald Trump’s gilded Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., to a secure facility in the Washington area began last summer, when the National Archives and Records Administration contacted Trump’s team to alert it that some high-profile documents from his presidency appeared to be missing.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump's troubles on the record-keeping front are getting thornier

Good morning. Do you know what's in Trump's Mar-A-Lago boxes? Do you remember the '90s? Are you a member of the gazpacho police? We want to hear from you: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. Boxgate ramps up in two important ways. Boxgate, cont.: Former president...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Beschloss
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Ira Magaziner
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump turned over his records to the Archives. But the crisis isn’t over.

Paul Musgrave is an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Last month, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from Donald Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago. The initial reports conjured an incongruous image of mild-mannered, glove-wearing archivists executing a no-knock warrant to retrieve the country’s nuclear codes. Somewhere, I like to imagine, a CBS executive started notes on a pitch for another law enforcement procedural: “NARA: SWAT.”
POTUS
US News and World Report

EXPLAINER: Where Could Revelations About Trump Records Lead?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Revelations that Donald Trump took government records with him to Mar-a-Lago are creating a political headache for the former president — and a potential legal one, too. House lawmakers have opened an investigation and the National Archives and Records Administration has reportedly asked the Justice...
POTUS
NPR

Congressional panel will investigate Trump's removal of White House documents

The chair of the House Oversight Committee is seeking answers about the removal of 15 boxes of White House documents to former President Trump's Florida residence, the latest twist in the saga of Trump's treatment of official records while in and after leaving office. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Ap#The White House#American
Washington Post

Trump’s unusually lawyerly response to allegations of destroying documents

When former president Donald Trump is accused of wrongdoing, his almost-reflexive response is to vociferously deny it and try to accuse his accusers instead. On that call with Ukraine’s president that led to his impeachment: “The call was perfect,” he said repeatedly. On members of Congress accusing...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s document destruction isn’t something to paper over or shrug off

An enduring mystery might finally have been solved. Remember when Donald Trump ranted about how “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once,” and nobody knew what on earth he was talking about? Maybe he was referring to personal difficulties in trying to flush away official White House documents.
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S. Lawmakers Probe Trump's Handling of White House Records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. congressional committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of documents were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency, including whether the material included classified information, the panel's chairwoman said on Thursday. House of Representatives Oversight Committee...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Trump denies he flushed records down White House toilet

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump denied Thursday that he had flushed documents down a toilet when he served in the White House. "Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book," Trump said in a statement.
POTUS
NBC News

National Archives says Trump took 15 boxes of White House records to Florida

Former President Donald Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House, the National Archives said Monday. "In mid-January 2022, NARA (National Archives and Records Administration) arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump’s representatives in 2021," the National Archives said in a statement, confirming a report in The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why it matters that Trump literally tore up White House documents

After Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address in 2020, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could hardly contain her disgust with the then-president’s avalanche of lies. In fact, the California Democrat, seated behind Trump, was seen literally tearing her copy of the address as a way of registering her revulsion.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy