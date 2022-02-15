ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Family of Halyna Hutchins sues Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

By Annalisa Pardo, Allison Giron
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37U2Ko_0eFBd1v000

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the movie set for “Rust” last year is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death , their attorney’s said Tuesday. During a Los Angeles news conference, lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins said the lawsuit filed is in the name of Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros.

“It’s a young boy who will never have a mother. And it’s a man who lost his wife who he had a long term great marriage with. So, we need to have them be fully compensated,” said Brian Panish, the Hutchins’ family attorney.

The attorneys claim Baldwin’s and production’s ‘recklessness’ and ‘cost-cutting’ efforts lead to Hutchins’ death. They said the interviewed witnesses and put together an animated video to show how they said everything unfolded.

Related Coverage

It shows that Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director Joel Souza.

According to the lawsuit, production ignored two other accidental discharges on the set. It also claims that when Hutchins was hit, two crew members came to her aid but that Baldwin didn’t offer help.

The attorneys came up with a list of industry standards they say were violated on the ‘Rust’ movie set including Baldwin using a gun instead of a rubber one while rehearsing, and him pointing the gun at someone without checking its ammunition first. “There are many people culpable but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon, but for him shooting it she wouldn’t have died,” said Panish.

“I will tell you, no one should ever die with a real gun on a make-believe movie set. That should never happen. And people in Santa Fe understand that. They’re used to guns and they’re real cowboys in Santa Fe,” said Randi McGinn, another attorney for the Hutchins’ family.

The lawsuit is asking for compensation. No dollar amount is given but attorneys said it should be ‘substantial.’ McGinn said she expects a trial within a year in a half. So far, no charges have been filed in this shooting.

Last month Baldwin turned over his cellphone to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department . According to the sheriff’s office, they were seeking Baldwin’s phone saying he may have discussed the film’s production on the phone months before the shooting. The armorer on the set has also filed a lawsuit against the film’s ammo supplier claiming they were responsible for putting live rounds with the dummy rounds provided to the production.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
Santa Fe, NM
Sports
KRQE News 13

Most popular boy names in the 80s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KRQE News 13

More Old Town Boys Club lawsuits filed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against the former Albuquerque boys club. The suits allege that former directors at the Old Town Boys Club sexually abused boys in the 1980s and 1990s. The building that housed the program off Rio Grande for many years has since been bought by a new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three officers and injuring another back on August 19, 2021, is dead according to a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department. James Ramirez was accused of robbing a teen on August 19, 2021, at around 8:00 a.m. with another suspect. According to police, 40 minutes after the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

2021 gas station murder suspect charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have charged a man accused of killing a person outside a gas station in January 2021. Frank Porras is accused of killing Matthew Wert outside the Quick Track gas station along Central near Western Skies. Porras had been arrested for shooting and killing a gas station clerk in California eight […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges against Rio Arriba County Undersheriff dropped

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Felony charges against the Rio Arriba County Undersheriff are being dropped after he agreed to retire. Martin Trujillo was charged with criminal solicitation to commit aggravated assault on a peace officer for his actions in 2020 when a warrant was served on his boss, Sheriff James Lujan, who was accused of helping […]
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Donald Trump endorses RGV congressional candidate accused of abuse

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A candidate for Texas’s 15th Congressional District is receiving support from a former President of the United States. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring his support for Monica De La Cruz in her race for Texas’s 15th Congressional District. “With Monica, we will flip this […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Cowboys for Trump lawsuit appeal rejected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Cowboys for Trump. In 2019, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Oliver determined the group was a political committee. Under the Campaign Reporting Act, that means they had to register the committee with the state and identify its major donors. The committee’s founder, […]
POTUS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy