NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced today that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls— the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film—will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at The Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112), by visiting BroadwayInNewOrleans.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (504) 287-0372.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO