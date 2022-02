Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO