Increased cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ during pandemic

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

‘Broken heart syndrome’ has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are they related?

Who does long COVID impact the most?

What is ‘broken heart syndrome’?

‘Broken heart syndrome’ is also known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. This is a rare but dangerous form of heart disease. Read more about it here.

The syndrome is caused by physical and emotional stress. The stress leads to a flood of hormones that stuns the heart into “pumping less effectively.”

Dr. Noel Bairey Merz, director of the Barbra Streisand Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, commented on the spike. “I don’t know how much we can really blame COVID, or how much of this is that we’re just recognizing more of it.”

There is no treatment for ‘broken heart syndrome’ but most people stay in the hospital to recover.

Can you get Omicron more than once?

