Garth Brooks: What Trisha Yearwood Cooked Him On Valentine’s Day

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood celebrated a quiet Valentine’s evening at home last night (2/14). Garth gave details of the couple’s evening on Studio G. Garth said, “Valentine’s Day was great. I mean fantastic. I think me and Miss Yearwood slept ’til like 10 or 11! I haven’t slept...

