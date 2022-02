MIAMI (CBSMiami) – QR codes are those black and white boxes you shoot, your phone interprets, and then everything from menus to deals pops right up on your device via the internet. Companies share them on social media, signs, and flyers. But security experts say think twice before scanning one with your smart device. “They’re a cool technology and that means they’re subject to abuse, like all the cool technologies, right?” said Tim Helming, a computer security expert from DomainTools. Helming says scammers are now in the game, turning those codes into your misery. “It could be that they are making a fraudulent payment, it could...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO