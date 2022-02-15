Ford makes it easier to 3D-print accessories for its Maverick pickup

We still firmly stand by our proclamation that the Ford Maverick is the small pickup truck Subaru should have built. The Subaru Baja is long gone and that's that. Ford is not complaining. As we know so well, the Maverick has been a phenomenal hit for the Blue Oval, particularly the entry-level hybrid model. Ford has quietly admitted it was caught somewhat off-guard regarding the hybrid's high demand; a $20,000 compact pickup truck with an EPA-rated 40 mpg is bound to be successful and the people have spoken. The optional EcoBoost 2.0-liter (the only way you can currently get the Maverick with AWD) is a fine choice, too.

