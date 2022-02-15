ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Angle Says His Brother Eric Is In Need Of A Kidney Transplant

By Robert DeFelice
 5 days ago
Kurt Angle shares some unfortunate news about his brother, Eric. Eric Angle was used several times on WWE television as a body double for his brother, Kurt Angle when the occasion arose that Kurt needed a reason to get out of a dire situation in storylines. Most notably, Eric...

