ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Love Your Teeth Again

By Tonya McCleary
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOST: Today, We have a special guest with us, He’s a director of beauty pageants. And he’s been a judge of...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFStation.com

Celepurrate Your Love

We are a cause with claws and are cele-purr-ating love with our annual Valentine's event!. "Are we in a litter box? Because I am digging you!" - Dolly Purrton (resident rescue kitty) Enjoy 55 minutes with 18 - 20+ rescue and adoptable cats! Each ticket includes a glass of sparkling...
PETS
WFAA

Fall in love with your Dentist

Today is all about sweets, soulmates and smiles! The Founder and Chairman of Mint Dentistry, and his beautiful wife are here to help us "Love the Dentist.
SKIN CARE
WSYX ABC6

The importance of caring for your pets teeth at home

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — February is National Pet Dental Health Month. To help the special pet in your life have their brightest, whitest smile and the freshest breath, make sure his/her mouth is in good health. Parents need to take care of their cats and dogs teeth and gums daily! Petrendologist Charlotte Reed from The Pet Buzz joins Good Day Columbus to discuss how to show your love by creating and maintaining a pet dental health care program.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Pageant
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Alex Isley & Jack Dine Deliver "Love Again"

If you're not yet familiar with singer Alex Isley, you should be. For more than one reason. The least of which is the fact that she is the daughter of Isley Brothers' Ernie Isley. However, detaching her from her famed parental units, she's a talented vocalist in her own right. Hence, we previously featured her in our Next Generation of R&B feature, highlighting the soon-to-be movers and shakers of the genre. It's safe to say we're fans.
CELEBRITIES
soprissun.com

Turn on Your Love Light

Light the Night with Love brought a magnificent display of artistry and light to the Rio Grande Trail.Observers followed a path through a wonder of sight and sound that started with fire dance performances and aerial acrobats performing in rainbow lit clothes. The sound of drums lured people to the rhythm and color changing hues around the performers. When the path entered into True Nature, attendees strolled into another world filled with dazzling displays of light, illuminated orbs, poetry and prose of Love Notes, and the sound of singing bowls. On the journey, people gazed upon glowing candles and orbs made of ice. Everywhere along the path you were entertained by visions of light, enhanced by glasses that turned all specks of light into colorful hearts; and through encounters that welcomed you to enjoy, examine and contemplate the experience. An overheard comment confirming the impact of this event was, “This is why I love Carbondale.” Indeed, the art community holds a big piece of the heart of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
FOX21News.com

Love and "Spring" is in the air!

Valentine's Day with Sweetwater Flower Market (Part 1) Valentine's Day with Sweetwater Flower Market (Part 2) Love and 'Spring' is in the air at Outlets of Castle Rock and Silverthorne. First Chair of the Weekend: Loveland Ski Area. Thieves steal hot tub from local business. Parent reacts to D11 board...
CELEBRATIONS
Park Rapids Enterprise

Kindergartners share thoughts on love and marriage

When taking your Valentine to dinner, what are some manners you should show?. Don’t play with your food. Or burp on purpose. Or blow bubbles in your milk. Be respectful. Don’t pull their hair. Say “yes, please” or “no, thank you.”. Don’t run around the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over Rachael Ray's Adorable Dog

Rachael Ray is a woman of many talents and is proficient in several areas. She obviously knows her way around a kitchen, as well as a TV studio. She also knows quite a bit about dogs, as she even created her own line of dog food inspired by her beloved pit bull, Isaboo. The one thing Ray may not be so knowledgeable about, however, is art history.
PETS
Harper's Bazaar

Marriage Skepticism: A Love Story

I was insulted when the man I’d later marry told me early in our relationship that he dreamed we got hitched in an Elvis Presley wedding chapel in Las Vegas at my insistence. It wasn’t the venue I despised, but the idea of marriage itself. His dream came soon after I told him that I never intended to wed. I didn’t intend to tie myself to someone who I would inevitably come to loathe, I’d said, impressed by my own fatalism. I needed to be able to leave when the relationship palled. Max didn’t try to dissuade me but said he thought it would be unimaginably sad to consign oneself to spending a life moving from one not particularly meaningful relationship to another. Usually I enjoyed sparring with suitors on the subject of marriage, but I pondered this and didn’t find an easy rebuttal. Like mine, Max’s parents were divorced. But while my parents’ divorce had been a relief, Max wished his family had stayed intact. I found his longing endearing but also misguided and intensely naïve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

Sandra Lee Found Love Again And Instagram Is Swooning

Chef, TV personality, and author Sandra Lee chose to be vulnerable after she separated from her ex-boyfriend, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo. Per The New York Times, they parted ways in September 2019 but were still in touch in April 2020, and Lee said at the time, "He's still my guy. Neither one of us, well, as far as I know, has had a date."
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?

Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One on screen wasn’t as simple as it may have seemed.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNET

Sink your teeth into Dylan's Candy Bar for 20% off

We're a week away from Valentine's Day, and there are some great offers out there to celebrate. Dylan's Candy Bar sale features a variety of tasty treats that are perfect for the sweet tooth in your life. To commemorate Valentine's Day, select chocolate and candy is currently on sale for 20% off when you use the code LOVE20.
FOOD & DRINKS
sapulpatimes.com

Our Valentine’s Day love story

On August 18th, 1958 I was a teenage lad working a summer job on a remodeling crew at our local Montgomery Ward’s store. Early afternoon the foreman sent me to the warehouse across the alley for some materials as I was the “go-fer”. A teenage girl was standing inside looking lost so I asked her what she needed. She said she had just been hired to help the warehouse manager. I whistled one of my loud whistles and yelled for Opal the manager. She yelled back, what do you want? So I yelled back about the young lady waiting for her. Opal took over and put her to work.
SOCIETY
rspb.org.uk

Love is in the air and your garden

February is the month of love and there’s no doubt that we’ve all fallen in love with our garden birds this winter, from watching Northern Ireland’s majestic red kites on Winterwatch to being captivated by the bird soap opera’s unfolding in gardens during Big Garden Birdwatch. A big thank you to everyone who took part this year– whether you had birds flocking to your feeders or a zero result, it’s all valuable data for the RSPB, so don’t forget to submit your results online by 20 February.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wraltechwire.com

Love your job again: 3 ‘hacks’ to rekindle purpose and passion

GREENSBORO – Think back to your first day at your current job. Did you experience anticipation, motivation, longing to make a difference, excitement to meet new people, or maybe even butterflies? Now, think back over the last few months or even weeks? What the heck happened?. Whether your tenure...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy