Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Fewer than 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,635,769 +2,121 Hospitalizations 110,874 +231 ICU admissions 13,049 +19 Deaths* 35,372 +367 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,500.

The department reported 3,401 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,201,063 which is 61.6% of the state’s population. And 4,071 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,074 8.6% 18.1% In ICU 406 9.9% 23.27% On ventilator 297 6.01% 68.63%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, Hilliard City School District announced it will rescind its mask mandate starting this week.

